2023 August 28 16:15

EPS featured on China Central TV as the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) was recently featured on China Central TV (CCTV) for being the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China, according to the company's release.

In partnership with PetroChina, M/V Mount Cook was supplied with 2200 MT of LNG.

This is an important milestone for EPS and our industry, with Zhoushan Anchorage holding a significant strategic role as a refueling hub for conventional bunker, LNG and other future alternative fuels. Integrating it into the vessel’s route not only ensures optimal operational efficiency, but also helps reduce emissions.

To date, EPS has performed over 115 successful LNG bunkering operations and continues to see a rapid increase in the LNG bunkering network for the global fleet. Pioneering the decarbonisation route, EPS is committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry and has already taken delivery of 45 dual fuel vessels including LNG, LPG and Ethane, with more being built.



With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is a leading shipping compan, headquartered in Singapore.

They oversee a versatile fleet of over 250 vessels and 23 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels.