2023 August 28 15:12

Erik Thun introduces next-generation Lake Vanern Max vessels

Erik Thun Group, a family owned shipping company, unveils its groundbreaking new dry cargo vessels, a next-generation series of Lake Vanern Max, built at Shipyard Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.



With these vessels, Erik Thun is taking another step towards sustainable shipping and minimising emissions. The Lake Vanern Max is equipped with a battery pack, making it a hybrid vessel. The battery power is utilized for peak shaving and power smoothening, reducing the reliance on auxiliary engines for electricity generation and can stay at anchor without using auxiliary engines. Shore connection en- ables clean and silent port operations and allows the vessel to shut down all engines onboard, eliminating emissions during port stays.

At the heart of the Lake Vanern Max lies a propulsion system designed for superior performance with a large diameter propeller opera-ting within a nozzle. This configuration delivers increased thrust, particularly at lower speeds, resulting in reduced power demand during challenging seaways like Göta Älv and icebreaking operations.

As a result, the installed main engine power can be minimised while maintaining optimal performance and meet the stringent requirements of Ice Class 1B. With the combinator mode and variable propeller, the fully automatic system constantly selects the optimal load point, maximizing propeller efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.

Erik Thun Group has implemented various measures to reduce electrical consumption aboard the Lake Vänern Max and will harness excess energy with cooling water heat exchangers in both the main and auxiliary engines.