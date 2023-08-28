2023 August 28 14:42

AET delivers LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Vellore on long-term charter to Shell

AET, one of the leading owners and operators of maritime transportation assets and specialised services, has delivered its newest vessel, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) powered by dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines, on long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited, according to the company's release.

It is the first of three, state-of-the-art crude tankers to be delivered by AET, based on an agreement signed in March 2021. The Malaysian-flagged Eagle Vellore was named at a ceremony at the MMHE Pasir Gudang yard.

Eagle Vellore’s two sister vessels are currently under construction by Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) in Geoje, South Korea and due to be delivered later this year on long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited.

Both AET and Eaglestar site teams have been working closely together with the yard to ensure the safe delivery. Eaglestar is also the appointed ship manager of Eagle Vellore and its two sister vessels. Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the three ships are designed with state-of-the-art technologies, optimised hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts and rudder bulbs to further improve vessel’s energy efficiency. Being among the most eco-friendly VLCCs available today, they comply with IMO’s 2025 EEDI Phase III and with a 99% reduction in sulphur oxides, 85% reduction in nitrogen oxides and 95% particulate matter.

AET is one of the leading global owners and operators of maritime transportation assets and specialised services, committed to moving energy responsibly, sustainable, and eco-efficient. Its current fleet of over 60 vessels includes 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels comprising three dual-fuel VLCCs with two more delivered later in 2023, four dual-fuel Aframaxes and two dual-fuel Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tankers as well as collaborations on zero-emission vessels. Headquartered in Singapore with commercial and operational offices in Malaysia, the US, the UK, Norway, Brazil, and Uruguay, AET is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad.