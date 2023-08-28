2023 August 28 13:54

Stillstrom A/S and North Star join forces to accelerate vessel electrification and offshore charging in the offshore wind industry

Stillstrom A/S and North Star join forces to accelerate Vessel Electrification and Offshore Charging in the offshore Wind Industry, according to the company's release.

Stillstrom, a leading provider of innovative offshore charging solutions, and North Star, the UK’s leading offshore support services vessel operator, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the adoption of offshore charging and vessel electrification technologies for Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) in the offshore wind sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, Stillstrom will leverage its extensive experience in offshore charging infrastructure to demonstrate how Stillstrom’s charging solutions can benefit the operations of North Star’s growing SOV fleet. These solutions will enable the vessels to recharge their battery systems using wind energy while in the field.



North Star, with its vast experience in offshore operations, will provide insights into the vessel integration operations with the charging units. The company is committed to exploring innovative technologies and operational practices that support the offshore industry’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable operations.



The partnership between Stillstrom and North Star signifies a shared commitment to promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices within the offshore wind industry. By combining their expertise and resources, the two companies will promote hybrid and full-electric vessels and charging solutions to offshore wind developers, enabling decarbonized operations and improved efficiency.



Stillstrom is an innovative spin-out from the A.P. Moller Maersk Group that aims to tackle offshore idling emissions globally. Its offshore charging products deliver clean energy to vessels of all shapes and sizes, acting as a charging point to hybrid and/or electric vessels, or as a green parking lot to the thousands of vessels idling outside of ports on any given day.





