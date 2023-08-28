2023 August 28 14:22

Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers sign a collaborative agreement

Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers, leading global dry bulk shipping companies, announce a collaboration move that sees Lauritzen Bulkers testing Market Manager by Klaveness for better decision-making, according to the company's release.

Niels Josefsen, CEO at Lauritzen comments: “Over the past four years, Lauritzen Bulkers has transformed from a traditional ship owner and operator to a company with increasing focus on active portfolio management. We strive to refine our knowledge-based business model and data driven approach.”

Michael Jørgensen, EVP and Head of Dry Bulk at Klaveness, adds: "We continue to challenge the status quo for better outcomes and if we can assist like-minded operators in achieving the same efficiencies, it is only natural we share it. Collaborating with Lauritzen and learning from their feedback will be a welcome inclusion to our development process.”



Lauritzen Bulkers is owned by Lauritzen Fonden, a commercial foundation contributing to various non-profit initiatives.



Torvald Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company. The Group consist of a holding structure and four operating companies; through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with its unique combination carrier concept. Dry Bulk by Klaveness is a leading operator servicing the global dry bulk industry, they manage the world’s largest Panamax Pool and Market Manager, a digital platform enabling clients to make data-driven freight decisions. Klaveness Ship Management manages the owned vessels from an environmental, technical, and commercial standpoint. Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne supply chains with CargoValue.

A Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform crafted by Klaveness Chartering, incorporating extensive commercial expertise, and backed by our best-in-class research team. The platform enables customers to drive new value and make better informed decisions to navigate shipping markets.