2023 August 28 12:42

NAVTOR partners with “K” LINE to enable 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support

NAVTOR has secured a landmark agreement with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE). The partnership will see the Norwegian maritime technology company supplying its NavFleet solution as a cornerstone of the development of “K” LINE’s 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support system, according to the company's release.



Once operational, the unique facility will help the Japanese maritime logistics giant enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainable performance of its inhouse managed fleet. NavFleet will have a key role to play, seamlessly connecting vessels, crews and onshore teams with a solution that delivers real-time monitoring, and powerful operational insights.



NavFleet launched in 2021, building on NAVTOR’s integrated digital ecosystem of performance and e-Navigation products and services. Amongst other features, the solution unites business critical data, automates tasks, simplifies reporting, and eases regulatory compliance.



The partnership also has the potential to expand to encompass further NAVTOR performance and e-Navigation products and services across “K” LINE’s total operated fleet.



In addition to NavFleet, NAVTOR’s portfolio includes NavStation digital chart table software (with automated Passage Planning), NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer, NavCloud cloud computing services, and NAVTOR digital logbooks.



NAVTOR opened its doors in 2011 and now offers a network of ten global offices, 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 countries.