2023 August 28 11:42

Cruise ship collides with tanker off Mallorca

A cruise ship collided with a tanker in stormy weather off the coast of Mallorca over the weekend, according to Ship & Bunker.

P&O's vessel the Britannia collided with the products tanker Castillo de Arteaga off Palma on Sunday morning after its moorings snapped, news organisation the Guardian reported.

Minor injuries were reported among the cruise vessel's passengers, and the ship remained in place overnight in order for damage to be assessed. The injuries have been treated on board, according to the report.

Wind speeds of 75 mph and torrential rains had been reported in the area.

The Britannia is the flagship of the P&O fleet, and entered service for the company in 2015.