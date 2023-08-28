2023 August 28 10:59

Russian Classification Society (RCS) recognized Valdai-45R hydrofoil as unseaworthy

Image source: Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau

The Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil of Project Valdai-45R built in 2022 by Nizhny Novgorod Region based Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau has been recognized by the Russian Classification Society (RCS) as unseaworthy, according to the special survey findings (a copy of which is obtained by IAA PortNews).

The document says numerous faults have been revealed including those in the steering system.

RCS has thus recommended to perform troubleshooting and repair of the vessel.

As the shipping company told IAA PortNews, more than 140 reclamation reports about breakdowns and shortcomings were sent to the manufacturer over 150 days of operation in 2022 and 2023.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) also tried to draw attention of Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to the problems with their ships. It sent a letter to the management of the shipyard (a copy of which is obtained by IAA PortNews). According to it, systemic malfunctions were revealed during the operation of the Ilya Repin, Valery Grushin, Eldar Ryazanov and Dmitry Shostakovich hydrofoils (malfunction of the hydraulic steering system, low insulation resistance, increased vibration).

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau can build 15 vessels per year to provide Russian regions with vessels needed to revive inland passenger transportation, according to the meeting focused on the development of inland water transportation held in Nizhny Novgorod last week.

According to the website for the public procurement, the cost of one Valday-45R exceeds RUB 170 million. The Rostov Region has recently signed a contract with the shipyard for the supply of two hydrofoils of that design for RUB 177 million each.

When speaking at the meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Sergey Italyantsev, General Director of Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau, said that 16 vessels of Valday design had already been built. They operate in the following regions: Yakutia (2 units), Samara (4 units), Nizhny Novgorod (5 units) and Chuvashia (3 units).