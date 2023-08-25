2023 August 25 16:25

Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of Seafood Expo

Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region supports the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

The cluster is formed by a group of shipbuilding and ship repair companies concentrated in the Arkhangelsk Region. The cluster is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and the economic potential of Russia’s shipbuilding industry through efficient interaction between the companies, scientific organizations and authorities in order to enhance the access to innovations, technologies, know-how, specialized services and highly qualified personnel as well as to reduce transaction costs and create conditions for joint cooperative projects, productive competition and keeping leadership on the shipbuilding.

The organizer of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,200 participants including PortNews TV audience.