2023 August 25 09:58

Passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design intended for Nizhny Novgorod Region launched in Chkalovsk

The Meteors are to be used on interregional routes

Passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design has been launched in Chkalovsk. It is the first of the three Meteors built for the Nizhny Novgorod Region under the agreement with State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK JSC), says press center of the region.

The Meteors are to be used on interregional routes. With their speed of up to 75 km/h and endurance exceeding 700 km, 35.8-meter long and 9.3-meter wide vessels can operate on inland water ways in any conditions, including those with waves that are too high of vessels of Valday 45R design.

Following the launching, the vessel is to undergo trials and the required paperwork upon completion of which it will commence IWW voyages.