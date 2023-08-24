  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 24 16:14

    MISC posts financial results for the second quarter of FY2023

    MISC announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2023. 

    Tax for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2023 Group revenue of RM3,549.6 million was RM337.3 million or 10.5% higher than the quarter ended 30 June 2022 revenue of RM3,212.3 million, contributed by improved freight rates in the Petroleum & Product Shipping segment while the increase in the Marine & Heavy Engineering segment’s revenue was attributed by higher revenue from on-going Heavy Engineering projects. 

    The increase in Group’s revenue was however offset by lower revenue recognition from the conversion of a Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading unit (“FPSO”) following lower project progress in the Offshore Business segment. Group operating profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 of RM531.3 million was RM70.4 million or 15.3% higher than the corresponding quarter's profit of RM460.9 million mainly contributed by higher margin on freight rates in the Petroleum & Product Shipping segment coupled with higher profit in the Offshore Business segment as the corresponding quarter was affected by the increase in construction costs of an FPSO arising from the global supply chain issue and lockdowns in parts of China which affected the movement of project personnel, goods and services as well as from engineering, procurement and construction activities. 

    The Marine & Heavy Engineering segment however recorded an operating loss in the current quarter under review on the back of additional costs provisions as a result of revised schedule for on-going projects. The Group reported a profit before tax of RM339.2 million compared to a loss before tax of RM0.4 million in the corresponding quarter mainly due higher operating profit mentioned above coupled with significantly lower impairment of non current assets in the current quarter. 

    The Group recorded cash flows generated from operating activities of RM3,276.6 million for the period ended 30 June 2023 which was higher by RM2,192.4 million or more than 100% compared to RM1,084.2 million in the corresponding period, mainly due to higher operating performance in the current period and receipt of charter hire prepayment for two FSUs. Additionally, the Group recorded lower payments for cost relating to turnkey activities for the conversion of a FPSO amounting to RM868.4 million in the current period compared to payments of RM1,288.4 million in the corresponding period. 

    Excluding the payments for the above turnkey activities, the Group’s adjusted net cash generated from operating activities of RM4,145.0 million was higher by RM1,772.4 million or 74.7% compared to RM2,372.6 million in the corresponding period. 

    In the LNG shipping market for the second quarter of 2023, spot rates bottomed-out in May with slight recovery in June on the back of improved chartering activity, mainly in the Atlantic basin partly due to the production setbacks in US and other producing locations. In the near term, prospects remain positive due to the rebounding of LNG demand prompted by lower prices, restocking for winter requirements and depletion of inventories in the summer given frequent heat waves. 

    Premised on this, the Gas Assets and Solutions segment will continue to pursue available growth opportunities while its operating income continues to remain solid, supported by its current portfolio of long-term charters. In the LNG shipping market for the second quarter of 2023, spot rates bottomed-out in May with slight recovery in June on the back of improved chartering activity, mainly in the Atlantic basin partly due to the production setbacks in the US and other producing locations. In the near term, prospects remain positive due to the rebounding of LNG demand prompted by lower prices, restocking for winter requirements and depletion of inventories in the summer given frequent heat waves. 

    Premised on this, the Gas Assets and Solutions segment will continue to pursue available growth opportunities while its operating income continues to remain solid, supported by its current portfolio of long-term charters. Meanwhile, the petroleum shipping market rates for VLCCs in the second quarter of 2023 remained firm while that of mid-sized tankers have softened in June 2023 due to lower activities in the UK Coast, Mediterranean and Black Sea region. Nevertheless, the overall tanker market outlook remains positive due to new trade patterns supporting tonne-mile demand, despite the recent short term production curbs by OPEC+. 

    Based on the current environment, the Petroleum & Product Shipping segment has been continuing to improve the quality of its income and balance sheet through its niche shuttle tanker business and rejuvenation of its fleet with dual-fueled tankers. The global upstream capex spending is forecasted to remain strong in 2023 encouraged by high oil prices despite mixed macroeconomic signals. Demand for FPSOs is expected to stay firm with anticipated increase in project awards over the next few years, particularly in the South American region.

    For the time being, the Offshore Business segment will remain focused on executing the project in hand and undertake mitigation measures to minimize cost and schedule pressures, while selectively pursuing new opportunities in the market. The existing portfolio of long-term contracts will continue to support the segment’s financial performance. 

    For the Marine & Heavy Engineering segment, continuing high oil prices are expected to support increased oil & gas capex, and increasing significance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) will create multiple business opportunities in renewable energy for the Heavy Engineering sub-segment. However, ongoing project execution remains challenging due to raw material price escalation and global supply chain disruption which resulted in additional costs and schedule impact, which the recovery will be pursued from clients. 

    Meanwhile, despite an anticipated increase in demand for dry-docking activities from a rise in seaborne trade requirements, the Marine sub- segment is also expected to remain challenging given the stiff competition from Chinese shipyards further to the re-opening of China’s borders. The Marine & Heavy Engineering segment will continue exploring opportunities in the domestic and international markets with increased emphasis on decarbonisation and renewable energy. It also remains committed to the execution and delivery of all projects meeting clients’ requirements. Additionally, it will look to improving its contracting strategies with clients through alliance concept or cost-plus basis to mitigate economic uncertainties for future projects. 

    MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is a global leader in delivering energy-related maritime solutions & services with more than 50 years of experience in the maritime industry.

Другие новости по темам: MISC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 24

17:35 Russia is ready to resume the grain deal "the very day and hour" the West fulfills its promises - Sergey Lavrov
17:34 Titan performed the first two Ship-to-Ship LNG bunker operations in Hamburg
17:12 HD KSOE delivers world's first LNG-propelled bulk carrier with built-in AI engineer
17:07 USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
16:44 John T. Essberger chooses RINA’s SERTICA Electronic Logbooks
16:14 MISC posts financial results for the second quarter of FY2023
16:00 Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to establish a joint logistics company within the Trans-Caspian corridor
15:44 Incat Tasmania selects Wartsila solutions for world’s first zero emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry
15:24 Australian Maritime Safety Authority banned the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier for treatment of seafarers
14:52 Carrier EBIT down -90% to USD 3.2bn - Sea-Intelligence
14:22 EUROGATE commissions Deutsche Telekom to implement three 5G campus networks
13:42 Australian Strike risk interrupting as much as 10% of global LNG supply
13:12 Port of Oakland container volume up 16.8% to 136,181 TEUs in July
12:50 Oboronlogistics' Sparta IV successfully completed yet another round voyage btween Novorossiysk and Tartus
12:31 Port of Hamburg cargo throughput down 5.8 percent to 58.2 million tons in H1 2023
12:15 Eastern Pacific Shipping celebrates naming ceremony for its first VLGC, M/V Logan Explorer
12:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 34, 2023
11:08 Aleksandr Solovyov introduced to personnel of Otradnoye Shipyard (former Pella SK) as its General Director
11:03 COSCO SHIPPING announces "For For Tune" digital end-to-end supply-chain solution for cargo from Europe to China
10:45 Corvus awarded battery supply for the world`s largest battery electric ship
10:33 Chemical tanker Sergey Lvov of Project 00216М built by USC leaves for its first voyage
10:12 Insurers raise premiums for Black Sea tankers as tensions mount - Reuters
09:45 CyberLogitec signed a contract for ALLEGRO with Japanese shipping liner Kambara Kisen
09:25 Canada’s newly expanded list of sanctions includes FSUE Atomflot

2023 August 23

20:09 Port of Los Angeles container volume down to 684,291 TEU in July 2023
18:07 Gasum Group posts H1 2023 results
17:46 Damen Shipyards completes new Shoalbuster 3209 for SAFEEN Group
17:27 Vladimir Putin calls on establishment of a permanent BRICS transport commission
17:14 CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its NC LEVANT EXPRESS service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area
17:06 The world's largest floating offshore wind farm officially opened
16:42 Porthos project at the Port of Rotterdam receives positive environmental assessment
16:25 LNG bunker supply vessel Kairos returns to Gasum’s fleet
16:12 Livadia Shipyard laid down a barge for a communication with the Putyatin Island (Primorye)
15:46 Australian and Japanese companies execute R&D Project Agreement to develop safe and efficient solutions for the bulk transport of CO2 by ships
15:18 MSC nears a stake deal with PSA for Nhava Sheva Terminal
14:48 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’2023 rose by 11% YoY
14:45 MSC remains at the top of the global liner rankings
14:10 Freight transportation through Russia's Far East border crossings to China rose by 19.4% in 7M'2023
12:43 Valenciaport container traffic down 6.91% in July 2023
12:42 Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency terminates authorities of Aleksey Rakhmanov as General Director of USC
11:57 NYK’s safety management system for its offshore wind crew transfer vessel certified by ISO
11:34 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched bilge water removing ship Koporye ordered by Rosmorport
11:13 Gate terminal starts construction of 4th LNG tank at the port of Rotterdam
10:37 Suez Canal ship traffic reported normal after tanker collision
10:09 Nordic Engineering invites to Strategic Session “Legislative Novels and Formation of Ship Repair in the Russian Federation” at NEVA 2023
09:55 Port of Stavanger selects BluEco Shore Power System to install innovative shore power and charging systems
09:22 Russia’s trade with the APEC countries grew by 10.2% in HI’23 – Vladimir Putin

2023 August 22

18:07 S. Korean shipbuilders' new orders up 11.9 percent in H1
18:00 Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency sold a small package of Novoship shares
17:38 Oboronlogistics took part in Army-2023 Forum
17:35 Holland Shipyards Group to convert container ship from diesel to hydrogen for FutureProofShipping
17:15 Dalian Shipbuilding holds a keel-laying ceremony for the second dynamic positioning shuttle tanker built for Shanghai North Sea Shipping
16:45 Hudong Zhonghua holds a naming ceremony for LNG carrier built for “K” Line
16:16 Olya SEZ residents’ investments in Phase I of the project reached RUB 500 million
15:21 OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping collaborate on major Ultramax project
15:05 China builds its largest unmanned boat classed by CCS
14:40 Maritime Partners managed fund acquires Jones Act business from AMSC
14:24 Dalian Shipbuilding to build four LNG carriers for Sea Jade
14:07 RF Government nominates Andrey Kostin as candidate for USC Board of Directors
13:13 Finnlines’ new vessel debuts in September