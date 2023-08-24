2023 August 24 09:45

CyberLogitec signed a contract for ALLEGRO with Japanese shipping liner Kambara Kisen

CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies and a subsidiary of EUSU Holdings, announced that the delivery contract with Kambara Kisen Co., Ltd. For four solutions, including ALLEGRO has been officially made on 9th July 2023, and its signing ceremony has been held at CyberLogitec’s headquarter in 18th July 2023, according to the company's release.

Implementing solutions for Kambara Kisen would be the following four solutions: ALLEGRO, which is an integrated shipping operation solution that supports digital transformation, including the adoption of the latest operation system and process, OPUS Stowage Prime, which is added an automated stowage planning function, CARA, which offers schedule sharing that covers strategic cooperation between various shipping lines, sharing slot capacity and decision making for slot price and SmartLink which includes expanded data integration service.

Kambara Kisen has been using CyberLogitec’s OPUS Container, OPUS Stowage, and SmartLink since 2013, and it has decided to renew the implementation of next-generation digital integration solutions of CyberLogitec which are applied the latest processes to respond to international shipping legal obligations which are becoming strict and complicated and needs of the global shipping market. Implementation of contacted ALLEGRO will be completed by MAR 2024, and data integration of four solutions will enhanced visibility and efficiency for shipping liners and provide refined and more meaningful data.



Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands.