Nordic Engineering invites to Strategic Session “Legislative Novels and Formation of Ship Repair in the Russian Federation” at NEVA 2023

Participation is free for the exhibition visitors

Nordic Engineering JSC says it is a co-organizer of Strategic Session “Legislative Novels And Formation Of Ship Repair In The Russian Federation” which is included in the business programme of international exhibition NEVA 2023.

Not all shipbuilding companies believe that setting zero VAT for ship repair is an effective measure: small companies will hardly be able to take advantage of that. Nordic Engineering invites to discuss the reasons at the strategic session which is to be held on 18 September 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Moscow time).

Moderator - Nadezhda Malysheva, Director for Development, PortNews IAA

The list of participants is available on the website of the exhibition.

The discussion will be held in Saint-Petersburg, Expoforum, Pavilion H, Conference Hall №10.

Nordic Engineering JSC is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization projects. Over the recent two years the company has completed six concept designs, three technical designs and two packages of working design documentation.