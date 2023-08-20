2023 August 20 15:28

PPA's monthly throughput drops 5% in July to 59.7 MT

Pilbara Ports Authority reports it has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.7 million tonnes (Mt) for July 2023. This throughput was a five per cent decrease compared to July 2022.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 44.5Mt, of which 43.7Mt was iron ore exports. This was a six per cent decrease to total throughput compared to July 2022.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 191,000 tonnes, an increase of four per cent compared to July 2022.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.0Mt, a three per cent decrease from July 2022.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 107,000 tonnes, an increase of 15 per cent from July 2022.