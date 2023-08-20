2023 August 20 12:04

TGS and ROGII Inc. announce strategic partnership

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced a strategic partnership with ROGII Inc. to jointly provide an integrated solution that allows engineers and geologists to easily access TGS licensed well data within ROGII’s cloud-based platform, Solo Cloud. This will enable customers to quickly identify the right data for their geosteering and well planning workflows, TGS said in its news release.



ROGII Inc. focuses on creating a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment through Solo Cloud, ensuring geoscientists, drillers, completions engineers and many more can work together in on one centralized dataset. Its intuitive interface, featuring automatic data loading and project synchronization, ensures rapid access to the latest information, minimizing complexity and enhancing productivity.



TGS well data can be accessed within ROGII’s Data Manager application by enabling the TGS wells layer on the map to observe the diversity of the dataset. Logging into the user's respective TGS account provides seamless access to importing data directly into a project within their Solo Cloud account or examining it with the gun barrel plot feature.



With the largest subsurface dataset in the energy industry, TGS uniquely combines unparalleled volumes of quality-controlled well data with proven geological expertise.

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.