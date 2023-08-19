2023 August 19 15:01

Half of Saint-Brieuc offshore wind turbines installed

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Brave Tern has installed 31 out of 62 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France, offshoreWIND reported.



The first wind turbine was installed in May on position number SB44, located in the northern part of the offshore construction site.



The wind turbines are manufactured in France, on the industrial site of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, located on the port of Le Havre where about 900 jobs have been mobilised for its fabrication and assembly.



Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is responsible for the transportation and installation of the units under a contract signed with Siemens Gamesa in April 2022.



The manufacturing and painting of turbine towers are done by Haizea Wind at its factory in Bilbao Port, Spain, from where the components are shipped to the workshop in the Port of Brest, where the assembly of the internal components such as platform, cables, and ladders is performed by SPIE Industrie & Tertiaire.



The first batch of wind turbine jackets was placed on the seabed on 19 July 2022 by Subsea 7’s Seven Borealis vessel.



The 496 MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, being built by Iberdrola through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ailes Marines, produced its first green power in July.