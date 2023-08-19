2023 August 19 13:24

Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023

Fluxys LNG is offering Slots to unload, store and regasify a LNG cargo in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting on 1 and 6 December 2023, the Company's press release said.



For this cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days, by following the profile detailed hereafter: Profile of 1 December 2023 and Profile of 6 December 2023



These Slots will be offered: Slot of 1 December: Auction on 13 September 2023 at 10h Belgian time; Slot of 6 December: Auction on 13 September 2023 at 14h Belgian time