  • Home
  • News
  • Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 19 13:24

    Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023

    Fluxys LNG is offering Slots to unload, store and regasify a LNG cargo in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting on 1 and 6 December 2023, the Company's press release said.

    For this cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days, by following the profile detailed hereafter: Profile of 1 December 2023 and Profile of 6 December 2023

    These Slots will be offered: Slot of 1 December: Auction on 13 September 2023 at 10h Belgian time; Slot of 6 December: Auction on 13 September 2023 at 14h Belgian time

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 19

15:01 Half of Saint-Brieuc offshore wind turbines installed
13:24 Fluxys LNG announces availability of regasification slots on sale for Dec 2023
13:08 EMGS reports second quarter 2023 results
12:52 Equinor announces new discovery in the North Sea
11:42 Edda Wind reports a 34% growth in Q2 2023 revenues, newbuildings commencing operation
10:17 Carnival Cruise Line begins opening 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston

2023 August 18

18:07 SITC reports 44.5% revenue decline in H1
17:48 Oman welcomes world’s first liquefied hydrogen vessel Suiso Frontier
17:48 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:25 Hapag-Lloyd considers acquisition of HMM
17:01 CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode
16:57 Namibia plans $2.1 bln port expansion for oil developments - Bloomberg
16:16 FESCO transported 15 thousand tonnes of project cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex fro China
15:44 Plymouth City Council, Millbay Docks and Brittany Ferries sign MoU
15:24 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC delivered lead dredger of Project 93.159, Lotos-1
15:04 China Classification Society completed AIP for the marine liquid hydrogen fuel supply system
14:37 Indian Register of Shipping to provide classification services to six hybrid electric catamarans for inland waterways
14:27 Soyuzproektverf to share its outlook on the NSR ship repair development at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
14:13 Fujairah bunker sales up to 2023 high in July 2023
13:13 Russian and Chinese navies organise ship fuel replenishment and cargo transfer at sea on joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean
12:36 Clean Arctic-Vostok-77 expedition leaves the port of Murmansk
11:42 Odfjell first to install suction sails on deep-sea chemical tanker
10:58 OOCL’s new 24,188 TEU container vessel named “OOCL Felixstowe” in Dalian
10:40 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 13% to 3.5 million tonnes by August 17
10:39 ClassNK releases “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (1st Edition)”
09:59 RF President to consider providing crab quotas in return for investments in development of social infrastructure
09:21 FESCO Vietnam Direct Line carried 20.21 thousand TEU in 7M’23, up 72% YoY

2023 August 17

18:05 Customers to benefit as Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet
17:54 Delivery of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils to be postponed from 2023 to 2024
17:36 Philippine Ports Authority eyes 19 more seaport projects by the end of 2023
17:23 Vessels of over 1,000 containers in capacity should be used on the Northern Sea Route – Kamchatka Governor
17:15 Agila Subic welcomes SubCom to multi-use shipyard in Subic Bay
16:55 Euronav announces fleet expansion
16:31 World's first methanol hybrid fuel cell tug to be deployed in the Port of Gothenburg
16:15 HMM adds Jeddah Port to FIM cargo service
15:45 Wan Hai’s MHT service resumes calls at Mindanao Container Terminal
15:18 First container train from Chinese port of Jinzhou under its partnership with RZD Business Active arrives in Belarus
15:17 Georgia Ports earns AQUA Lane certification with U.S. Customs
14:56 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency suggests expansion of programme to subsidise shipments of essential fish products
14:45 EPS partners with GCMD and GoodFuels for biofuels trial project
14:23 First Kamsarmax installed with Rotor Sails expected to save more than 10% fuel and emissions annually
14:00 Seaports of Azerbaijan handled 7.45 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’23, up 12.8% YoY
13:41 Unifeeder adds two new ports to its Mozambique - India - Jebel Ali Service
13:11 King Abdulaziz Port sets new throughput record
12:53 Boskalis posts results for H1 2023
12:52 It is strategically important to ensure maintenance of domestic fleet in Russia – Russian Federal Fisheries Agency
12:31 Mawani Ports report 18.86% container volume surge in July
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
11:39 Port Houston joins the Portchain Connect Network
11:10 NYK to develop Japan's first bunkering boom for ammonia
10:58 Morwenna Shipping Company expands its NSR fleet with two barges
10:40 Spot rates on the Trans-Atlantic trade from North Europe to the US East Coast drop from USD 5,298 in January to USD 809 in August - Xeneta
10:09 CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro
09:39 Port of Long Beach container volume down 26.4% in July
09:29 A total of 162 oversize and overweight units of equipment delivered to Amur Gas Chemical Complex by water this navigation season

2023 August 16

18:14 ZIM reports financial results for the second quarter of 2023
18:03 RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds collaborate to enhance operational efficiency for shipowners and ship managers
17:57 Mir and Sedov sailboats carried out joint maneuvering in the Baltic Sea
17:49 SCZONE's East Port Said Port receives the first green fuel vessel in the world
17:39 Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet