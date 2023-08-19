2023 August 19 10:17

Carnival Cruise Line begins opening 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston

Three ships are now available for sale



Planning ahead, Carnival Cruise Line begins opening its 2025-26 deployment with new sailings from Galveston available for booking Aug 17. Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and the newest ship in the fleet, which is set to debut later this year, Carnival Jubilee are now available for sale with sailings through April 2026.

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and the addition of Carnival Jubilee brings not only an all-new cruise experience and increased capacity – it also gives us the opportunity to freshen our offerings for the other popular ships homeported there, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

“Building on our strong portfolio of options out of Texas will give our guests in that region great new options as they look ahead and plan for their future vacations.”

The new sailings feature a wide range of itineraries of four-, five-, six-, seven- and eight-day sailings.



Additional 2025-26 itineraries from other Carnival homeports will be announced in the coming weeks.



