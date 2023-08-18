2023 August 18 17:01

CPC Marine Terminal currently operates in the routine mode

The terminal has processed 370 tankers year-to-date

According to the official statement of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the operation of CPC Marine Terminal near the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka and the Sheskharis oil transshipment terminal (Novorossiysk, Transneft) currently operates in the routine mode. All three SPM loading systems were maintained. As of 18 August 2023, YTD, 40.5 million tons have been lifted, 370 tankers have been processed.

“In connection with the information in a number of mass media with reference to a source in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium about the operation of CPC Marine Terminal near the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka and the Sheskharis oil transshipment terminal (Novorossiysk, Transneft) during the fire at the pivare facility beyond NMTP, we would like to inform you of the following:

The Consortium did not provide any official comments to any of the interested parties either on the operation of the Company's Marine Terminal or the operation of the third-party owned oil transshipment terminal.

For the future, we would ask the interested parties to use solely CPC official sources. Media pool, Ministries and Agencies are requested to contact us directly by the communication means and methods known to you to clarify CPC’s official standpoint,” reads the statement.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited – 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.