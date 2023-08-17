2023 August 17 17:54

Delivery of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils to be postponed from 2023 to 2024

The postponement of the deadline is explained by a discrepancy in the quality of suppied components

The delivery of two hydrofoils of Kometa 120M design is to be shifted from 2023 to 2024, according to a notice of RF Transport Ministry on drafting of a corresponding RF Government’s Decree. According to the notice, the previous deadline for the construction of two passenger ships of Kometa 120M design is impossible due to the need to manufacture new shaft lines since a discrepancy in the quality of components has been revealed by an expert commission (new equipment is to be delivered in August-September 2023).

“In this regard as well as taking into account weather and ice conditions in the region, the delivery of two high-speed hydrofoils of Kometa 120М design should be postponed to 2024,” the notice said.

Kometa 120M is a type of passenger hydrofoils of Project 23160. The ship is intended for transportation of 120 passengers in the coastal marine area at a speed of up to 35 knots (65 km/h).