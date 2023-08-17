2023 August 17 18:05

Customers to benefit as Bochem Houston joins Stolt Tankers’ fleet

Stolt Tankers welcomed the Bochem Houston to its Stolt Tanker Joint Service, bringing the number of ships in its deep-sea fleet to 84, according to the company's release.

The Bochem Houston is one of six newbuildings ordered from the CMJL shipyard in China by Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

Stolt Tankers reached an agreement with CMB's chemical tanker division Bochem in June this year for the long-term time charter and pooling of the six 26,000 deadweight chemical tankers. The remaining five ships are expected to enter service in 2023 and 2024.



Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.