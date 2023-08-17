  • Home
  • 2023 August 17 17:15

    Agila Subic welcomes SubCom to multi-use shipyard in Subic Bay

    Agila Subic Compass (“Agila Subic”) has announced that SubCom, a global leader in subsea fiber optic cables, has entered into a multi-year lease at the Subic Bay shipyard for its new forward deployment center.

    SubCom’s new facility at the shipyard will support its worldwide operations and serve as a logistical staging area for subsea cable projects. The expansion will enable the company to better serve its global customers and increase the operational efficiency of its cable ship fleet.

    This new partnership is aligned with Agila Subic’s long-term commitment to the revitalization of the shipyard into a multi-use facility. 

    Since 2022, the Subic Bay shipyard has undergone significant improvements through capital investments and operational enhancements. 

    The addition of SubCom expands the shipyard’s base of high-quality tenants across various industries, now including digital infrastructure. Agila Subic’s tenants help to promote economic activity, drive job generation in the Subic Bay region, and support the local ecosystem in their respective sectors.

    Located in Subic Bay, Philippines, the shipyard is a multi-use facility that supports shipbuilding, telecommunications, warehousing, and logistics. Operated by Agila Subic Compass, the shipyard partners with global organizations across diverse sectors and promotes exports, economic activity, investment, and job creation in Subic Bay and surrounding region.

    SubCom engineers, manufactures, and installs subsea fiber optic data cables - the unsung heroes of global communication. With an unrelenting focus on quality, reliability, and value, SubCom offers flexible end-to-end building blocks for the high-tech networks that are the backbone of the world's digital infrastructure. Since 1955, SubCom has deployed enough cable to circle the equator more than 21 times.

