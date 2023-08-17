2023 August 17 15:18

First container train from Chinese port of Jinzhou under its partnership with RZD Business Active arrives in Belarus

Further plans cover arrangement of shipments via Russian ports of the Far East and the North-West

On 16 August 2023, Belarus welcomed the first container train from the Chinese port of Jinzhou under its partnership with RZD Business Active. The train carrying car components came from the Hefei station in China to the Brest-Severny station in Belarus.

Further plans on the development of partnership with the port of Jinzhou cover the arrangement of shipments via Russian ports of the Far East and the North-West.

The MoU between the parties was signed at SPIEF-2023. The cooperation agreement will be in force until the end of 2030. The parties agreed to join hands in development of comprehensive multimodal logistics between Russia and China.

Jinzhou is the northernmost deep-water port in China. It numbers 27 berths the largest of which can handle oil tankers of up to 300 thousand tonnes in capacity. The port’s total throughput capacity is over 100 million tonnes per year. The port is equipped with storage facilities, railway tracks and facilities for storing grain and oil.