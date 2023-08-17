2023 August 17 14:45

EPS partners with GCMD and GoodFuels for biofuels trial project

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) successfully bunkered the third supply chain of a biofuel blend as part of its pilot to develop a quality, quantity and GHG abatement assurance framework for drop-in green fuels on 24 July, according to Eastern Pacific Shipping's release.

Partnering with tonnage provider Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), this GCMD-led trial involved the Kaupang, a mid-sized gas carrier equipped with an LPG dual-fuel engine. As opposed to sailing on conventional fuel oil, LPG propulsion can reduce emissions. Using LPG requires a pilot fuel; replacing the pilot fuel with a biofuel blend can further reduce emissions.

In this trial, approximately 200 MT of a B30 biofuel blend of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and marine gas oil (MGO) provided by GoodFuels was bunkered in the Port of Vlissingen (Flushing) as the pilot fuel for LPG propulsion.



Prior to this trial, GCMD had successfully traced two supply chains of FAME-based biofuels blends with synthetic DNA from production to consumption through Singapore. In this most recent trial, GCMD collaborated with GoodFuels, Control Union and IDS to deploy an element-based tracer in HVO to assure its origination and quantity in the biofuel blend.

Unique to this trial, the tracer was dosed in-line with HVO and blended with MGO onboard the bunker vessel. Carbon dating was conducted in accordance with Standard EN 16640 to independently determine the biogenic carbon content given the chemical similarities between HVO and some of the components in MGO.

VPS witnessed the trial at all stages from biofuel transfer and onboard blending to bunkering aboard the Kaupang. VPS also conducted extensive laboratory tests on aliquots of the biofuel and biofuel blend collected at numerous pre-determined points along the supply chain to assess quality per Standards EN 15940 and ISO 8217.



Produced from 100% waste and residues, the HVO used in this trial has a well-to-wake emissions of 16 gCO2e/MJ. This translates to a 83% reduction in emissions compared to using fossil MGO, and in blending MGO with 30% biofuel as the pilot fuel for LPG combustion, this trial demonstrated a 20% net reduction in emissions compared to the Kaupang sailing on VLSFO.

The data collected from this trial augments those collected from the prior two supply chain trials for GCMD to further develop its assurance framework for drop-in green fuels. In the context of the recently updated guidelines, this framework should impart greater confidence in fuel purchasers meeting or exceeding IMO regulatory requirements.

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) was set up on 1 August 2021 as a non-profit organisation. The strategic partners include the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), BHP, BW Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Foundation Det Norske Veritas, Ocean Network Express, Seatrium, bp and Hapag-Lloyd and NYK. Beyond the strategic partners, GCMD has brought onboard 15 partners that engage at the centre level, in addition to more than 80 partners that engage at the project level.

Strategically located in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub and second largest container port, GCMD aims to help the industry eliminate GHG emissions by shaping standards for future fuels, piloting low-carbon solutions in an end-to-end manner under real-world operations conditions, financing first-of-a-kind projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

GoodFuels is a global pioneer in Sustainable Marine Fuels, with offices in Europe and Singapore. The Netherlands-headquartered company has created a one-stop-shop for marine industry customers, integrating the entire supply chain for Sustainable Marine Fuels like sustainable biofuels and biomethanol.