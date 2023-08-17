2023 August 17 14:56

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency suggests expansion of programme to subsidise shipments of essential fish products

The programme currently covers only pollack shipments - its deliveries to central Russia has doubled over the past year

Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) suggests including humpback salmon into the ongoing programme to subsidise shipments of essential fish products by rail. It was announced by Rosrybolovstvo head Ilya Shestakov at the meeting held by Russian President Vladimir Putin with Government members.

According to Ilya Shestakov, the programme currently covers only pollack shipments. “The results are already there – pollack deliveries to central Russia has doubled over the past year,” said Ilya Shestakov.

“We suggest including humpback salmon in this programme, since this is the most popular kind of salmon from the Pacific Ocean and its price is quite reasonable. We have already caught 460,000 tonnes of humpback salmon this year. It is used in products targeting the domestic market and is quite popular among consumers,” he emphasized.

Rosrybolovstvo believes that subsidised tariffs will make it more affordable and will also help fill the order books for processing plants in other regions of Russia.