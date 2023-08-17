2023 August 17 14:00

Seaports of Azerbaijan handled 7.45 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’23, up 12.8% YoY

International transit cargo accounted for 82.1% of the throughput

In January-July 2023, seaports of Azerbaijan handled 7,445,800 tonnes of cargo, up 12.8%, year-on-year, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

Of the total volume of 6,111,900 tonnes handled at the country’s ports, 82.1% accounted for international transit cargo, 17.9% - domestic cargo. The ports have seen a 0.6-pct decline year-on-year in handling transit cargo.



There are 285.7 thousand tonnes of cargo remained in the ports of Azerbaijan as of August 1, 2023, the State Statistics Committee showed.



In 2022, the country’s seaports handled 11,750,600 tonnes (+32.4%).



The Azerbaijani ports of Baku, Astara, Lenkoran and Sumgayit are all located on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The Baku port has large oil bulk terminals in Dubendi and Sangachal. In addition, a ferry terminal on the territory of new Baku Sea International Port in Alyat village was commissioned into service in 2014. Four years later a Ro-Ro terminal was launched.