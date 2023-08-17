2023 August 17 13:41

Unifeeder adds two new ports to its Mozambique - India - Jebel Ali Service

Unifeeder is adding two new ports to the Mozambique - India - Jebel Ali Service. Starting in August, the company added Beira, followed by Nhava Sheva in September, according to the company's release.

The addition of these two ports will improve the connectivity between India, the Middle East, and East Africa. It will enable more efficient and swift supply chain solutions for customers who require transport services in these regions.

Beira, a strategic port located in Mozambique, plays a crucial role in connecting the landlocked countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi to global trade. Its strategic location and efficient infrastructure make it a key hub for commerce in the region. Being a major port in India, Nhava Sheva serves as the gateway to the vast Indian subcontinent. Situated near Mumbai, one of India's largest cities and a thriving business center, Nhava Sheva acts as a critical link between India and the rest of the world.

The seamless flow of goods and commodities between India, the Middle East, and East Africa will not only reduce transit times but also lower costs, benefiting businesses of all sizes. This enhanced connectivity will unlock new trade routes, allowing businesses to explore untapped markets and expand their reach.