2023 August 17 13:11

King Abdulaziz Port sets new throughput record

The month of July has seen King Abdulaziz Port rewrite record books once again by processing 211,202 TEUs across its state-of-the-art facility based in the Saudi city of Dammam.

By registering its highest monthly container throughput ever, the Arabian Gulf hub was able to beat the last record of 206,145 TEUs set in May this year. The operational milestone follows the biggest container volume handled in a calendar year at the Kingdom’s northern trade gateway, estimated at 2,038,787 TEUs over the course of 2022.