2023 August 17 09:29

A total of 162 oversize and overweight units of equipment delivered to Amur Gas Chemical Complex by water this navigation season

Over the navigation season, crane ships made four voyages to AGCC, ATB units – 19 voyages

On 15 August 2023, this year’s last batch of oversize equipment intended for Amur Gas Chemical Complex was unloaded at the temporary berth on the Zeya river. This navigation season, a total of 162 oversize and overweight units of equipment have been delivered to the construction site of Amur Gas Chemical Complex by water. Total weight of equipment exceeded 15 thousand tonnes, according to AGCC Telegram.

Over the navigation season (87 days), crane ships made four voyages to AGCC, ATB units – 19 voyages.

The barge named Tomsk designed to pass the shallow fairway of the Zeya river was involved in the operations. The barge features the length of 111.75 meters, width - 26 meters, depth – 3.8 meters, full capacity - 5,700 tonnes.

The equipment was first delivered to the port of De-Kastri and then unloaded onto river-going barges to be towed by the Amur and Zeya rivers to the berth near Svobodny.

The delivery of oversize and overweight equipment to AGCC will continue in 2024.

Amur Gas Chemical Complex is a joint venture of SIBUR and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec). Amur Gas Chemical Complex is under construction in the Amur Region. The capacity of AGCC’s pyrolysis facility will be up to 2.7 mtpa. It will be the world’s largest pyrolysis facility in terms of single-unit power.