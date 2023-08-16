2023 August 16 15:56

M/V Severny Proekt to perform the first extended subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route

Image source: Aleksandr Tsybulsky's Telegram

M/V Severny Proekt (Nord Project) which is to perform the first extended subsidized voyage by the Northern Sea Route is being loaded in the port of Arkhangelsk with cargo under the Northern Delivery programme, Arkhangelsk Region Governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky wrote on his Telegram page. The loading will take 5 days (from 15 August 2023). The ship will then sail by the Arkhangelsk – Pevek – Vladivostok – Magadan – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Pevevk – Arkhangelsk route.

According to earlier statements of IAA PortNews, RF Government launched a mechanism for subsidizing of regular cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route in early 2022. Carriers are attracted with preferential tariffs. Every year, RUB 560 million are allocated to subsidize regular freight traffic along the NSR. Overall, RUB 7.84 billion are earmarked in the budget for these purposes until 2035, in accordance with the development plan of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Rosatom State Corporation are responsible for the voyages arrangement.

Two round voyages between the ports of Russia’s European part and the Far East were made in 2022.

In late July 2023, the Government of the Russian Federation expanded the parameters of the programme for subsidizing cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route, according to the press center of the government. The programme participants can include the ports of Arkhangelsk and Nakhodka in the routes. Previously, the subsidies were provided only to those using the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and Murmansk in the western sector of the Northern Sea Route, and Vladivostok and Vostochny as the end points.

On 8 August 2023, FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) and Nord Project LLC signed an agreement on deployment of M/V Severny Proekt (Nord Project) for this year’s second subsidized coastal voyage, the first one by the extended route.

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput left for this year’s first subsidized coastwise voyage by Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route on June 24. The ship returned to Murmansk on 13 August 2023. The ship left St. Petersburg for the Far East with a 90-pct load and took a full load of refrigerated containers from Kamchatka for its return voyage.

Three voyages are planned for 2023.

Photos from Telegram channel of Aleksandr Tsybulsky