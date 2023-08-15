2023 August 15 15:52

BW Offshore announces contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore says it has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 31 August 2023.



