2023 August 15 13:15

Crab catching ship Vaigach of Project КСП01 built by Krasnoye Sormovo completed sea trials

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has completed the trial of crab catching ship of Project КСП01, Vaigach. The trials were held near the Gogland island in the Gulf of Finland.

The test programme included checking of the vessel's propulsion system, its performance, automation/communication/navigation systems, as well as all equipment installed on the crab-processor. The tests were carried out with the participation of specialists from Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard’s commissioning team in the presence of representatives of the customer, contractors and RS.

Upon completion of the remedial action the Vaigach will undergo drydocking foreseen by the contract. The vessel will be lifted out of the water in a floating dock in order to inspect its underwater part for possible damage to the paintwork that could appear during mooring and transportation. Upon completion of the docking, the lead vessel of the KSP01 project will be handed over to the customer within the contractual terms. The acceptance/delivery certificate will be signed in Saint-Petersburg. Then the Vaigach will go to the Barents Sea, where it will undergo fishing trials.

A series of five crab catching ships of Project КСП01 is being built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard for the companies of North West Fishing Consortium under the investment quotas programme.

Ships of Project КСП01 are intended for catching king crab, snow crab and other crab species at the depth between 20 and 400 m.

No full-cycle ships of this kind were built in Russia earlier.

Project КСП01 is designed by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

The ship equipment lets process up to 60 t of Kamchatka crab per day. Endurance of the ship is 50 days. The crab catcher can operate in waves of up to 5 points.

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 61.90 m, breadth – 15 m, maximum draft – 6.40 m, live crab tanks – 60 cbm, refrigerated cargo hold – 1,000 cbm. Class notation: KM Ice3, AUT1, PMS, TMS, BWM(T) (REF) Fishing Vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.