  • Home
  • News
  • JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 13 16:19

    JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation



    TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) said that MOL Ship Management Co., Ltd. and MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd., both wholly owned MOL subsidiaries, have been selected as a pre-commissioning crew dispatcher and expected operator for the Arctic research vessel ordered by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC; President: Dr. Hiroyuki Yamato; Headquarters: Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture). JAMSTEC’s decision is based on the results of the review process in the Call for Proposals.

    The vessel, currently under construction, will be Japan's first ice-breaking Arctic research vessel, and serve as an international research platform with world-class observation functions. The objectives are to contribute to the sustainable development, utilization, and conservation of the Arctic region by conducting comprehensive observations of the region's atmosphere, meteorology, oceans, and sea ice and enhancing the collection of observational data and scientific knowledge, and to foster the development of researchers, engineers, and other highly skilled personnel.

    In response to its selection as the pre-commissioning crew dispatcher and expected operator, the MOL Group will offer the pre-commissioning crew dispatch services until the vessel is delivered, which is expected to be around November 2026, and take charge of vessel operation after delivery.

    The MOL Group is committed to addressing evolving social needs, including environmental conservation, with innovative technology and services and to delivering new value to all stakeholders, and fully recognizes the significance of the Arctic research vessel, which brings new value to people, society, and the Earth. The group will contribute to a better future for the Earth through safe operation of the vessel and creation of an international research platform by utilizing its accumulated know-how and human resources developed in the operation of Arctic shipping routes and handling of LNG fuel.

    The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as a key element in its "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan, and established the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2." The group will make a concerted effort not only on measures for climate change, but also marine environmental conservation, biodiversity protection, and air pollution prevention.

    Main specifications (plan):
    (1)Length: 128m
    (2)Beam: 23m
    (3)Draft: 8m
    (4)Gross tonnage: 13,000 tons
    (5)Ice-breaking capacity: Capable of continuously breaking 1.2m of flat, one-year ice at a speed of 3.0 knots
    (6)Ice Class: Polar Class 4
    (7)Accommodations: 99 persons
    Main requirements for Arctic research vessel
    (1)High-precision, multi-parameter observation equipment for atmospheric, oceanic, meteorological, and biological research
    (2)Fuel-efficient hull shape for ice-breaking, ice-resistant performance, and navigation in ice-free areas
    (3)Equipped with an advanced ice-sea navigation support system
    (4)Dual-fuel engine to reduce environmental impact
    (5)Dynamic positioning system
    (6)Facilities for deployment and operation of unmanned underwater vehicles (ROVs, AUVs, etc.)
    (7)Helicopter facilities for safety and sea ice observation
    (8)Ideal research and analysis environment with a variety of laboratory spaces and excellent network infrastructure
    (9)Living and working environment for multinational teams
    (10)Potential for multi-use and expandable functions (e.g. operation and assistance in areas affected by natural disasters).

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 13

16:19 JAMSTEC selects MOL Group companies for key roles in Arctic research vessel development and operation
15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China
17:56 Pilots of the Murmansk Branch provide pilotage assistance for a floating drilling rig in the Kola Bay
17:33 FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok
17:11 Crowley, Port of San Diego celebrate groundbreaking for all-electric tugboat charging station
16:47 FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023
16:44 Hapag-Lloyd partners with DB Schenker to decarbonise supply chains
16:25 First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023
16:02 APV makes progress in the construction of the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunt
15:30 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 9.6% YoY
15:19 Xeneta container freight update: Spot rates rally on key Far East trade lanes after latest GRI moves
15:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
14:57 The Port of Valencia begins electrification of its docks
14:33 Saipem secures a new offshore contract for BGUP project in Libya worth approximately $1 billion
14:04 RF President endorsed instructions following meeting on development of river navigation
13:32 New dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich shipped to the Altay Territory
13:07 TGS grants PSUs and RSUs to key employees
12:58 Warships of Russia and Chinese Navies held special exercises involving aircraft and helicopters
12:14 ZeroNorth signs three-year deal with Cargill to provide a unified platform for vessel and voyage optimisation
11:49 Damen delivers Multi Cat 1908 SD to Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH
11:31 Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen steps down as CEO
11:20 Competition authorities approve subsea JV between Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7
11:05 Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% in 7M’23
10:29 Freight loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways increased by almost 8% in 7M’23
10:07 Jan De Nul to use Osbit’s tower lifting tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm
09:44 Separate subdivision established within Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
09:20 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch takes part in an annual search and rescue exercise

2023 August 9

18:22 Rovco wins survey contract with Flotation Energy for Cenos floating offshore wind farm
18:03 RS reported on its activities in survey of offshore oil and gas facilities
17:51 Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain