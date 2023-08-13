2023 August 13 14:33

Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global

Low consumption impacting refiners in Europe



Nigerian gasoline demand has halved since President Bola Tinubu scrapped the country's costly fuel subsidy late May, impacting European refiners who typically sell into the country, S&P Global Commodities at Sea said.



Imports of gasoline to Nigeria plummeted to 106,000 b/d in July from 205,200 b/d in May, according to data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea, after local gasoline prices skyrocketed following Tinubu's announcement. Total refined product demand has fallen 41% in the same period, the data showed.



