  • Home
  • News
  • Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 13 11:17

    Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions

    The two companies will explore complete electrification of the Norwegian mine which is set to start operations in 2028

    ABB is collaborating with Norge Mining to conduct a FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) study for a future Norwegian upstream mine production which has the potential to supply minerals used in electric vehicles and solar panels needed for the clean energy revolution, and fertilizer demand, for at least 50 years. The deposit contains large resources of phosphate, titanium, vanadium and subsequently phosphorus – four key EU-designated critical raw minerals that are essential for the clean energy transition and global food security.

    Phosphate is processed and used to produce lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries as well as fertilizer for the agriculture industry and is in high demand, with a recent US Geological Survey indicating phosphate reserves prior at 71 billion tons globally1. Norge Mining recently announced that it has discovered up to 70 billion tons of a mineralized igneous phosphate rock at the new mine site in southern Norway, known as the Bjerkreim-Sokndal Layered Intrusion site.

    ABB and Norge Mining will explore the entire electrification of the future mining and downstream operations including control system options to provide a complete overview of the mine and seamlessly integrate advanced operations. The ABB study will address electrification, automation and digitalization to ensure maximum sustainability, cost-efficiency and productivity at the mine from the outset and for the long term. ABB’s recommendations will also focus on low energy consumption within mine operations as well as optimizing CAPEX and lowering OPEX with solutions for lower maintenance and higher efficiency.

    ABB Business Line Mining draws on over 130 years of experience in the mining industry and is a pioneer in the integration of electrification, automation and digitalization in mining.

    About Norge Mining
    Norge Mining is a trailblazing Anglo-Norwegian mining company, which aims to elevate Europe's CRM security and help power the green energy transition. With its recent discovery of 70 billion tonnes of igneous ore, containing four critical raw minerals of unparalleled quality, the company heralds the prospect of European self-reliance in vital resource production. Committed to environmental excellence and fostering strong community bonds, Norge Mining spearheads sustainable mining practices, propelling Europe's position as a powerhouse of innovation in the mining industry.

    ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps customers in process, hybrid and maritime industries improve performance and safety of operations, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. go.abb/processautomation

    ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 13

15:02 Port of Tacoma wins Phoenix Award for cleanup and redevelopment project
14:33 Plunging Nigerian fuel demand shuts longstanding European arbitrage - S&P Global
13:41 A total of 2,180 trains have already run through the Port of Valencia in H1, 2023
11:17 Norge Mining and ABB to design a next-generation mine to help meet Europe’s energy transition ambitions
10:04 Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China
17:56 Pilots of the Murmansk Branch provide pilotage assistance for a floating drilling rig in the Kola Bay
17:33 FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok
17:11 Crowley, Port of San Diego celebrate groundbreaking for all-electric tugboat charging station
16:47 FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023
16:44 Hapag-Lloyd partners with DB Schenker to decarbonise supply chains
16:25 First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023
16:02 APV makes progress in the construction of the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunt
15:30 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 9.6% YoY
15:19 Xeneta container freight update: Spot rates rally on key Far East trade lanes after latest GRI moves
15:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
14:57 The Port of Valencia begins electrification of its docks
14:33 Saipem secures a new offshore contract for BGUP project in Libya worth approximately $1 billion
14:04 RF President endorsed instructions following meeting on development of river navigation
13:32 New dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich shipped to the Altay Territory
13:07 TGS grants PSUs and RSUs to key employees
12:58 Warships of Russia and Chinese Navies held special exercises involving aircraft and helicopters
12:14 ZeroNorth signs three-year deal with Cargill to provide a unified platform for vessel and voyage optimisation
11:49 Damen delivers Multi Cat 1908 SD to Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH
11:31 Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen steps down as CEO
11:20 Competition authorities approve subsea JV between Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7
11:05 Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% in 7M’23
10:29 Freight loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways increased by almost 8% in 7M’23
10:07 Jan De Nul to use Osbit’s tower lifting tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm
09:44 Separate subdivision established within Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
09:20 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch takes part in an annual search and rescue exercise

2023 August 9

18:22 Rovco wins survey contract with Flotation Energy for Cenos floating offshore wind farm
18:03 RS reported on its activities in survey of offshore oil and gas facilities
17:51 Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain
17:36 Norwegian Gov't gives green light to the Snohvit Future project