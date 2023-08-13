2023 August 13 10:04

Konecranes to deliver 21 battery-powered and hybrid straddle carriers to APMT Barcelona to support terminal’s drive to lower emissions

Image credit: Konecranes



APM Terminals Barcelona (APMT) has ordered 4 battery Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers and 17 hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers. The order was booked in Q2 2023.



APMT Barcelona turned to Konecranes for low-emission and zero-tailpipe-emission straddle carriers to help them achieve their decarbonization commitments without compromising productivity and reliability. APMT has ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions by 70% up to 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. This will require the adoption of innovative and sustainable container handling equipment such as battery straddle carriers. This contract marks a milestone for both companies, who are showing that straddle carrier operations can reach carbon net zero.



The 4 battery Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers, which will come with 2 automated charging stations, handle containers 1-over-3 high with twin-lift capability and will be delivered in Q3 2024. APMT will adopt the Konecranes “out of operation” battery charging strategy for intelligent machine deployment and complete, unhindered work shifts. The 17 hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers are also twin-lift, stacking 1-over-3, and will be delivered at the end of this year through early 2024.



This order is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives to hybridization and fully electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.



A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

