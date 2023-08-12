2023 August 12 14:22

Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland

Vestas has entered into a conditional agreement to deliver wind turbines for the offshore wind power project Baltic Power in Poland with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.



If and when the agreement translates into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will disclose this in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.