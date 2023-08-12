  • Home
  • News
  • Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 12 12:36

    Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted

    Boskalis subsidiary SMIT Salvage successfully transfers all oil from decaying FSO Safer to safe modern tanker

    Boskalis announces that subsidiary SMIT Salvage has removed all oil from the FSO Safer, located off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. During this United Nations (UN) coordinated operation, over 1.1 million barrels of oil was successfully transferred to a safe modern tanker moored alongside the FSO Safer. The successful completion of this complex operation has averted a major disaster that would have had huge humanitarian, environmental and economic consequences.

    Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis: "I am very pleased that we have succeeded in removing the oil from the FSO Safer and transferring it to a modern double hulled tanker. With our salvage activities, we have once again averted a potential environmental disaster of unprecedented proportions. Thanks in part to the efforts of the Dutch Ministry of Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation and over two years of preparations by Boskalis, we were able to successfully execute this complex operation on behalf of the United Nations. I would like to compliment our salvage experts in particular for successfully carrying out the work under very challenging conditions in the Red Sea."

    Leading up to the transfer of the oil, the salvage team executed several preparatory activities. After the Boskalis multipurpose support vessel Ndeavor arrived at the site of the FSO Safer in late May, the salvage team conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel and its cargo. In addition, various measures were taken to ensure a safe working environment. Preparations were then made to transfer the oil to the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) purchased by the UN. The VLCC was moored alongside the FSO Safer on 23 July with the support from two Smit Lamnalco tugs, and oil screens were installed on the bow and stern between the two tankers as a precautionary measure. Following this mooring operation, oil transfer pipes were connected between the FSO Safer and the VLCC on 25 July and hydraulic pumps were installed to transfer the oil to the VLCC.

    The remaining activities of SMIT Salvage include the cleaning of the tanks which is expected to take approximately one week. The FSO Safer will be prepared for transport to a green scrapping yard under the responsibility of the UN.

    About the FSO Safer
    The Safer is a Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) facility moored approximately 9 kilometers off the Red Sea coast of Yemen and 50 kilometers northeast of the port of Hodeida. Constructed in 1976 as an oil tanker and converted in 1987 to be a floating storage facility, the Safer is single-hulled and contained around 1.14 million barrels of light crude oil. The FSO had not been maintained since 2015 because of the conflict in Yemen, and had decayed to the point where there was a risk it could explode or break apart, which would have disastrous environmental and humanitarian effects on the region.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 12

15:47 Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
14:22 Vestas signs an agreement for the offshore wind power project in Poland
12:36 Boskalis: Environmental disaster in Yemen averted
11:08 Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages
09:53 Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores, Iran state TV says

2023 August 11

18:16 Panama Canal adapts to unprecedented challenges
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 TDI-Brooks adds to its fleet a 75-meter DP2 research vessel
17:05 Tatarstan Republic Fleet sends its new high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830 for its first commercial voyage
16:24 USCG, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires
15:59 Sovcomflot announces extension of the placement period for the additional issue of replacement bonds
15:34 Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port
15:03 China Classification Society (CCS) awarded the first domestic type approval certificate of hull monitoring system
14:01 RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”
13:27 Bollinger Shipyards cuts steel on prototype module of first US-built heavy icebreaker in 50 years
12:53 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 8.3% in 7M’2023 – Morcenter TEK
12:06 China Classification Society worked with all parties to build the world’s first 700TEU pure battery-powered container ship
11:52 DeloTech together with TransContainer implemented an automated transportation organization system
11:39 Coast Guard, partners continue mass rescue operations from Maui fires
11:18 Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment
10:55 Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU
10:31 Infineum appoints World Fuel Services as its global distributor for Marine Fuel Additives
09:53 ASCO’s Aframax type tanker named “Shusha” successfully completed its first voyage
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-July 2023 rose by 9.3% YoY

2023 August 10

19:49 State-owned stake in USC to be transferred to VTB
18:15 Pavilion Energy, CNOOC completed first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to MTM’s new VLCC Maran Dione in China
17:56 Pilots of the Murmansk Branch provide pilotage assistance for a floating drilling rig in the Kola Bay
17:33 FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok
17:11 Crowley, Port of San Diego celebrate groundbreaking for all-electric tugboat charging station
16:47 FluxSwiss cancells auction for September 2023
16:44 Hapag-Lloyd partners with DB Schenker to decarbonise supply chains
16:25 First voyage on new container line between Ambarli (Turkey) and Saint-Petersburg to begin on 16 August 2023
16:02 APV makes progress in the construction of the inland rail network of the Port of Sagunt
15:30 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 9.6% YoY
15:19 Xeneta container freight update: Spot rates rally on key Far East trade lanes after latest GRI moves
15:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 32, 2023
14:57 The Port of Valencia begins electrification of its docks
14:33 Saipem secures a new offshore contract for BGUP project in Libya worth approximately $1 billion
14:04 RF President endorsed instructions following meeting on development of river navigation
13:32 New dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich shipped to the Altay Territory
13:07 TGS grants PSUs and RSUs to key employees
12:58 Warships of Russia and Chinese Navies held special exercises involving aircraft and helicopters
12:14 ZeroNorth signs three-year deal with Cargill to provide a unified platform for vessel and voyage optimisation
11:49 Damen delivers Multi Cat 1908 SD to Bohlen & Doyen Bau GmbH
11:31 Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen steps down as CEO
11:20 Competition authorities approve subsea JV between Aker Solutions, SLB and Subsea7
11:05 Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% in 7M’23
10:29 Freight loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways increased by almost 8% in 7M’23
10:07 Jan De Nul to use Osbit’s tower lifting tools for Dogger Bank Wind Farm
09:44 Separate subdivision established within Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
09:20 Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch takes part in an annual search and rescue exercise

2023 August 9

18:22 Rovco wins survey contract with Flotation Energy for Cenos floating offshore wind farm
18:03 RS reported on its activities in survey of offshore oil and gas facilities
17:51 Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain
17:36 Norwegian Gov't gives green light to the Snohvit Future project
17:16 Port of Liepaja throughput in 7M’2023 fell by 8% Y-o-Y to 4.1 million tonnes
16:40 FESCO expands its FCXP-3 service with Shantou as additional port of call
16:17 Irving Shipbuilding holds steel-cutting ceremony for the 7th AOPS and first vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard
15:46 Export of fertilizers via Taman port to be ensured by early 2024 — Natsproektstroy
15:22 OOCL receives the fourth 24,188 TEU mega container vessel, named “OOCL Felixstowe”