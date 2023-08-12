2023 August 12 11:08

Purus Wind and VARD selects Brunvoll as supplier of CSOV propulsion and manoeuvring packages

Brunvoll has received an order for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring packages for Purus Wind's new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV). The delivery is for two vessels, with two additional vessels as an option.



Each vessel will be outfitted with two azimuth thrusters for propulsion, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster for manoeuvring. The scope of supply features also Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.



The propulsion thrusters feature the latest and greatest improvements to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations for SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved azimuth rotation speed, increases propeller acceleration/deceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.



Combined with the two retractable azimuth thrusters and the tunnel thruster in the bow, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to the operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance.



The vessels, which are of VARD 4 19 design, will be approximately 87 x 19,5 meters with a capacity of 120 persons. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort.



Delivery of the vessels will be in Q2 2025 and Q2 2026.The first vessel will be delivered from one of VARD’s yards in Norway. The other vessel will be built by VARD Vung Tau in Vietnam. The two options are also planned to be built both in Norway and Vietnam.



Headquartered in the UK, Purus Wind is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purus Marine and is an established owner and operator of offshore vessels and a leader in providing low-carbon solutions to its customers for the construction and operation of offshore wind parks. The company’s experienced team spans a breadth of capabilities including vessel management and chartering.



VARD is one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels. Headquartered in Norway and with approximately 7,000 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway,Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam. Through its specialized subsidiaries, VARD develops power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, and vessel accommodation solutions, and provides design and engineering services to the global maritime industry.