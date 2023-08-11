2023 August 11 14:01

RF Transport Ministry published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route”

Image source: FSUE Atomflot

The Ministry of Transport has published the passport of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route” (NSR). According to the document, by 2025, annual capacity of seaports along the Northern Sea Route is to be increased from 32 to 83 million tonnes with the traffic on the route to reach 80 million tonnes per year. Seabed survey is to be performed in the Northern Sea Route waters and in the bottleneck areas of the Gulf of Yenisey and the Yenisey and Kolyma rivers, as well as the creation of a map of deep-water lanes along the entire route to ensure the transit of ships with a draft of up to 15 m.

The plan for 2023 also includes the modernization of hydrographic vessel Peotr Kotsov, for 2024 modernization of hydrographic vessel Aleksey Maryshev. Lead hydrographic vessel of Arc7 class is to be put into operation next year.

The document also foresees the development of the NSR digital ecosystem including a unified platform of digitalization services provided in the water area of the Northern Sea Route.

The plan for the construction of icebreakers includes implementation of the following projects: the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 is to be put into operation in 2024 the fourth one - in 2026. The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 Leader is to be put into operation in 2027, the fifth serial icebreaker of Project 22220 – in 2028, the sixth serial icebreaker of Project 22220 - in 2030. The year of 2029 is to see the commissioning of a multifunctional nuclear service vessel (MNSV) of Project 22770. It is intended to perform the full range of operation on recharging reactors of nuclear icebreakers and floating power units.

Year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route is to be ensured by 2025.

The document is available in Russian on our website >>>>