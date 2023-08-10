2023 August 10 14:04

RF President endorsed instructions following meeting on development of river navigation

The Government of the Russian Federation, along with the top officials of the relevant Russian regions, were instructed to draft a route network for passenger transport on inland waterways within the Unified Deep-Water System of the European part of Russia for the period until 2035, as well as to make decisions on the allocation of additional funds for the development of this public transport, according to the publication on the Kremlin website.

Instructions for the Government also include, among other things, the completion of certain hydro-technical facilities; the use of electronic tickets on inland water transport; the drafting of a national standard for electric boat charging infrastructure; development of the programme for the reconstruction, major repair and upgrade of Moscow Canal infrastructure; the allocation of federal budget subsidies to the manufacturers of the pilot production run of critical ship equipment with a view to granting benefits for its purchase and increasing its price competitiveness; state support for shipbuilding companies that are producing innovative and hybrid vessels and for the construction and modernisation of shipyards; and the programme for the comprehensive development of the Great Volga Way territory.

A number of instructions were given to the Government of the Russian Federation along with the State Duma and the State Council Commission on Transport. In particular, these instructions relate to ensuring a guaranteed depth on inland waterways; the development of infrastructure at river ports and piers on the inland waterways of the Unified Deep-Water System of the European Part of Russia, including charging facilities for electric vessels; transport safety requirements for inland water transport; extending the duration of navigation on the inland waterways in the Caspian Sea-Azov Sea direction via the Volga-Don Shipping Channel; the development of cruise and passenger ship navigation on Lake Baikal for the period up to 2035; the ensuring of cargo shipping by inland water transport and state support measures for building cargo ships.