2023 August 9 17:51

Vestas wins 50 MW order in Spain

Vestas says it has received a 50 MW order for a wind project to be located in the northwest of Spain. The order has been placed by Sinia Renovables, the investment arm of Banc Sabadell specialised in renewable power and climate transition assets. The contract includes the delivery of 11 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.



Turbine delivery is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024. The project name is undisclosed.



Upon commissioning, the project will prevent around 44,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere per year. This is equivalent to removing 30,000 European passenger cars from the road every year.



The project will also benefit from Vestas’ strong service and manufacturing footprint in Spain, where Vestas currently has 19 service centers and manufactures blades at its factory in Daimiel in Ciudad Real. Vestas has installed more than 5.1 GW of wind energy across more than 130 wind parks in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.