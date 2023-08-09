2023 August 9 15:46

Export of fertilizers via Taman port to be ensured by early 2024 — Natsproektstroy

The new complex in Taman is to handle 2 million tonnes of ammonia and 3 million tonnes of carbamide per year

Export of fertilizers via the port of Taman (Krasnodar Territory) is to be insured by the beginning of 2024 with the development of Uralchem group’s infrastructure, Aleksey Krapivin, head of Natsproektstroy Group, said at the meeting on construction industry development held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The transcript of the meeting is publishd on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to earlier statements, Togliattiazot (TOAZ, controlled by Uralchem) is going to build a transshipment complex at the port of Taman by 2025 with investments estimated at RUB 40 billion. The complex is to be launched in three phases with the first one to be launched in December 2023. The complex is to become fully operational in 2-3 years after the launching of Phase 1. It is to handle 2 million tonnes of ammonia and 3 million tonnes of carbamide per year.

As Dmitry Mazepin, founder of Uralchem, said in November 2022, the company’s investments in construction of a port for transshipment of ammonia in Taman would total RUB 50 billion.