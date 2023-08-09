2023 August 9 15:22

OOCL receives the fourth 24,188 TEU mega container vessel, named “OOCL Felixstowe”

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. ("OOCL"),the subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is pleased to further strengthen the company's fleet structure by introducing one more 24,188 TEU mega vessel. The brand new container vessel is named "OOCL Felixstowe" on Aug 8 at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) shipyard, the shipping company said in its news release.



OOCL invited a number of distinguished quests, partners and customers to witness the important moment when the vessel was named by Ms. HE Lijun.



OOCL Felixstowe is the fourth eco-friendly 24.188TEU vessel to be received by OOCL in a series of twelve, and will be serving the Asia-Europe LL3 service with her three sister vessels. Her port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai.



COSCO SHIPPING Holdings said, this series of ultra large container vessels not only to optimize OOCL's fleet structure and provide better services to our customers, but also to enhance the cost competitive and to win the initative of future development. With leadership from COSCO SHIPPING Group, support from all stakeholders and the power of synergy, the company will certainly reach new heights of creating greater value for customers, partners, shareholders, and indeed society at large.