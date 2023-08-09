2023 August 9 13:01

RF Government expands programme of preferential loans for purchasing crucial imported products

Importers will now be able to use the preferential loans for the leasing of equipment

The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded a special programme of preferential loans for purchasing imported products crucial for the economy. The Decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The decision will let companies reduce their current costs and arrange the supply of necessary goods, according to the press center of RF Government.

Importers will now be able to use the preferential loans not only to purchase materials, components, raw materials and equipment, or to carry out design and commissioning work, payment of value added tax and customs duties, but also to pay for the leasing of equipment necessary for production. Importers also obtain an opportunity to refinance loan agreements concluded under the programme and conclude contracts of assignment the right of claims.

The programme of preferential loans for purchasing crucial imported products was launched in May 2022. With its help, loans became available to importers at a rate not exceeding 30% of the key rate of the Central Bank plus three percentage points. The difference is compensated to banks by subsidies from the federal budget. In 2023, RUB 12.4 billion are allocated for that purpose, in 2024 – RUB 19.5 billion.