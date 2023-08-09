2023 August 9 11:16

Construction of port Lavna to be completed in 2024 - Natsproektstroy

As of the beginning of July 2023, the readiness of Lavna project was estimated at 68%

The construction of port Lavna in the Murmansk Region is to be completed in 2024, Aleksey Krapivin, head of Natsproektstroy Group, said at the meeting on construction industry development held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The transcript of the meeting is publishd on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, construction of railway approaches to the port is underway. Launching of railway traffic on the Vykhodnoy-Lavna section and Lavna terminal is scheduled for December 2023 with the facility to become fully operational in December 2024. The terminal is to handle 4 million tonnes of coal per year. After 2025, the coal complex capacity is to make 18 million tonnes per year.

Port Lavna will be one of the transport hubs on the Northern Sea Route. Its launching will contribute to opening of the new export markets in the Asia - Pacific Region including India. The port is being built in the framework of the project on comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub.

RF Government earlier decided to allocate RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MUH). As of the beginning of July 2023, the readiness of Lavna project was estimated at 68%.