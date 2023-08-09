2023 August 9 13:32

Danelec names industry expert Christian Treu as Senior VP for Digital Business

Danelec, a leading Danish company driving the digitalization of the maritime industry, has appointed Christian Treu as Senior Vice President of the DanelecConnect & IoT Business. Christian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further advance Danelec's mission to deliver essential digital infrastructure that enables more efficient, greener marine operations by optimizing the acquisition and availability of High Quality, High-Frequency (HQHF) vessel and fleet data.



Joining from marine technology company ZeroNorth, Christian’s passion for data transparency and its impact on decision-making perfectly aligns with Danelec's commitment to unlocking access to quality-controlled data to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and fuel consumption, while optimizing diverse operations. Christian is responsible for Danelec’s digital business and IoT initiatives, with a focus on sustainable vessel and cloud solutions for the new generation of digital applications that demand HQHF data to enable the maritime industry’s green transition.



Commenting on his appointment, Christian said, "I am looking forward to being part of an organization at the forefront of digitalization. Danelec is well-known in the market for deploying cutting-edge technology as the foundation for dependable and feature-rich infrastructure. This resonates well with my own vision of making the maritime industry more efficient and sustainable via easy and cost-effective access to actionable HQHF data. I am eager to leverage my experience and work alongside the talented Danelec team to drive positive change that enhances operational efficiency and transparency through innovative digital and IoT developments."



Danelec, a company renowned for its maritime digital solutions and focus on the provision of validated, HQHF data, continues to invest in the DanelecConnect & IoT Business, in order to strengthen its longstanding position as a leading maritime digitalization services provider. Christian’s extensive industry knowledge will support the creation of new digital products that underpin Danelec’s overriding objective to enhance and advance digital solutions that effectively address the challenging demands of tomorrow's shipping industry, especially in the context of meeting essential new GHG emissions targets in the coming decades.