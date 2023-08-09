2023 August 9 12:15

ICS membership continues to grow with the Association of Panamanian Shipowners joining

The Association of Panamanian Shipowners (ARPA) has become an associate member of the International Chamber of Shipping, ICS said in its media release. Launched in 2020, ARPA was created by shipowners and operators of vessels to strengthen Panama’s shipping industry by offering quality support, professionalism, credibility, and active contribution to the social economic and environmental improvement of the country.



This membership will build on the relationships across the maritime sector as the industry continues to work together to find solutions to collective issues including piracy, seafarer welfare and training, digitisation, automation, and decarbonisation.



The ICS already enjoys a strong relationship with Panama’s maritime stakeholders. The ICS has a long-term relationship with the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), regularly liaising with the ACP to communicate the consensus position of the global shipping industry and ensure that the interests of shipping are properly addressed in policy areas related to shipping canals.



At COP27 last November, the government of Panama signed up to the Clean Energy Marine Hubs initiative. The initiative was formally launched on 20 July 2023 at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial in Goa. Co-led by a task force of CEOs, the initiative is a cross-sectoral public-private initiative aiming to accelerate the production, export and import of low-carbon fuels across the world.



Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, said:



“I am delighted to welcome the Association of Panamanian Shipowners to associate ICS membership. We all know that our challenges are bigger than any one country, shipowner, or national member association, and as such we must collaborate to achieve our joint goals.



“The Association of Panamanian Shipowners’ associate membership of ICS will help us to build on the great relationships we already have with Panama’s shipping industry. I look forward to working together to further our important work, from decarbonisation to digitisation, seafarer training and much more.”



Jose Digeronimo, Executive Director of the Association of Panamanian Shipowners, said:



“This is a big step for the Association of Panamanian Shipowners to become part of the International Chamber of Shipping that will help to ensure that Panama’s maritime sector keeps growing in a sustainable way. We expect that this membership will open communications channels between shipowners and member associations in the country that holds one of the largest and leading ship registries in the world, and will also benefit shipowners globally.”



About ARPA



The Association of Panamanian Shipowners (ARPA) is an independent organization made up of shipowners and operators of commercial vessels with mostly Panamanian stock in the Republic of Panama, which includes everything from work boats to ships. ARPA’s objective is to bring together Panamanian shipowners, whether they are owners or operators of ships or commercial vessels, promoting the well-being of its members and the community in general through various social and philanthropic activities, as well as promoting development policies, modernization and progress of the activity related to the commercial exploitation of vessels of all kinds in the Republic of Panama.



About ICS



The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet.