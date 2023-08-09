2023 August 9 10:02

Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 12.1% August 8

24 ships were at the approaches to the ports of Primorsky Territory

By 8 August 2023, Russian fishing companies caught 3.39 million tonnes of aquatic bioresources, 12.1% more, year-on-year, Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) wrote in its Telegram.

As of August 8, total loading of refrigerators in the Primorsky Territory reached 38.4%. Additional 43,5 thousand tonnes of frozen fish products are at the fish terminals.

24 ships loaded with 67.9 thousand tonnes were at the approaches to the ports of Primorsky Territory.