2023 August 9 09:20

RF Government allows five Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea by IWW

The passage is allowed with the control

RF Government allows two ships under the flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea by inland water ways of Russia. The order has been published on the official portal of legal information.

The ships - Nauryzbay Batyr, Otegen Batyr, Karasay Batyr, Umyd, Kanysh Satpayev – are allowed to sail along the Astrakhan – Volga – Volga-Don Seaway Canal – Rostov-on-Don with the border, customs, sanitary-epidemiological, quarantine phytosanitary and veterinary control at the Russian border checkpoints located in seaports open for foreign vessels.